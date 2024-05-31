Stormy Daniels thanked for 'taking one (inch) for the team' after Trump guilty verdict

Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of the Donald Trump hush money trial, has received a wave of praise following the announcement that the former president was guilty of 34 charges on Thursday.

Trump became the first president in US history to receive a criminal conviction and will now have to wait until July 11th to learn what the punishment for his crime will be.

Earlier in the trial, Daniels had testified about her relationship with Trump and how badly it had impacted her life.

On Thursday following the verdict, Clark Brewster, Ms Daniels’ attorney, told CNN's Anderson Cooper: “[Ms Daniels] did her duty and came to court and told the truth. You could feel in the courtroom this was a diligent, informed jury and you have to respect that and compliment them on their work.”

Daniels's key role in the trial has since seen her widely praised on social media, including by E Jean Carroll, the journalist who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, by simply sharing a picture of the porn star along with the word "justice."





Elsewhere, jokes and memes celebrating Daniels have gone viral as Trump critics look to praise the 45-year-old for speaking out.





























After being found guilty Trump told reporters outside the courtroom in Manhattan Supreme Court: "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. I'm a very innocent man."

He added: "And it’s OK, I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."

Trump then went on to reference the forthcoming US election in November, where he can still run for president despite his conviction, saying: "The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. They know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here.”

Trump later added in an all-caps post on Truth Social: "This is far from over."

