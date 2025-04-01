Kai Cenat faces calls for a Twitch ban for looking at his phone while driving

High-profile Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is facing calls for him to be banned from the platform after being seen looking at his phone while driving a car.

Despite being one of the biggest content creators in the world, it seems not all of Cenat’s fans agree with everything he does.

Backlash came recently after a 30 March stream in which the 23-year-old could be seen looking at his phone while behind the wheel – which is against the law.

The footage was deleted from Cenat’s own channel, but not before a clip from the stream went viral on X/Twitter and Reddit, which appears to show Cenat driving with one hand while holding and looking at his phone in the other.

The video sparked discourse online with some calling for Amazon-owned platform Twitch to ban him.

“Kai Cenat joins in on the looking at phone while driving phenomenon that’s currently plaguing Twitch,” the post on X/Twitter read.

“This is so wrong, bad role modeling, promoting bad, illegal and dangerous behavior. Where is the police?” someone asked.

Someone else said: “Twitch should punish streamers when they break a law on stream.”

Another pointed out: “Yall remember when Adin got banned on Twitch in 2021 after doing the exact same thing.

“Yet Kai and Jasontheween can do the exact same thing and not get banned.”

One X/Twitter user said: “Ngl he should get banned for this.”

According to Twitch’s own community guidelines , the platform prohibits “dangerous or distracted driving, including using a phone while driving and driving under the influence”.

In October, Kick streamer Jack Doherty was widely condemned for his reaction to crashing his McLaren while using phone. The 21-year-old was permanently banned from Kick for “endangerment”, leading to him “beg” online for donations .

Indy100 has reached out to Cenat for comment.

