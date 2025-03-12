Woman warns against oversharing on social media after terrifying stalker experience

A woman is urging others to take extra caution when sharing content on social media after enduring a disturbing stalking incident.

Initially hesitant to open up, influencer Fiona Daisy Mae has now decided to share her unsettling experience of being stalked by one of her followers.

"You always hear about crazy stories, but you never think it will happen to you until it does," she told her 1.1 million TikTok viewers.

"I'm talking to anybody that posts on social media at all," Fiona warned people watching the video. "You should always be smart about your surroundings, what you're posting [and] what you're doing 24/7."

Fiona recalled attending the gym recently, where someone left a note and a rose at the front desk. She brushed it off as a "fan", but upon closer inspection, she called the note rather "sketchy".

She shared a photo of the note, which read: "Air can only be inhaled when she's there / Water tastes better if she's there / Every minute counts as when you FIND the right person."

Fiona searched for the man on social media out of curiosity, where she discovered he had followed her for a "very long time." He shared a Snapchat story, saying he was waiting for her at the bathroom, and also sent her a direct message stating he was outside.

When Fiona opened the chat, she discovered a series of messages from the man, who had reportedly been showing up at apartments near her, delivering flowers, and asking the reception desk whether she was "coming down to the office".

He also appeared at the gym several times, sending photos while waiting in the parking lot.

Upon making the chilling discovery, Fiona immediately took screenshots of all the evidence and blocked him. However, he soon created a new account, followed her once again, and began driving around in an attempt to find her.

Fiona has since reached out to the police, hoping they will take action.





@fionamaefit i really debated not telling anyone this because i’m still scared. but at the same time there are so many people on social media posting at their gym/areas around them. always be cautious of everything. you never know who’s watching you or viewing your stuff. it’s genuinely a scary world we live in and i’ve spent so much time being nieve about it until this happened.





Viewers were deeply disturbed by Fiona's ordeal, and unfortunately, many other women have shared similar experiences.

"After a guy showed up to the same spot at the beach I was sitting at after posting it, I never post in real time when I am out and about. I will post after when I am home," one wrote.

Another added: "I learned this hard way too. Never post when you're somewhere, when you're traveling, same thing. Don’t assume just because you're far that ur followers are. Don’t share or post about places you go to extremely regularly."

Meanwhile, a third said: "Do not shame yourself for posting this. You could’ve potentially saved another life. I’m so sorry you experienced this."

