Stripper shares 'scary truth' about men on stag dos

A stripper has revealed the truth about what men are like on stag dos and it’s bad news for anyone in a relationship.

Stag dos are generally known to get pretty raucous, with staggering statistics suggesting that up to 70 per cent of Americans have cheated on their significant others while on stag and hen parties.

Someone who can attest to that is Hayley Davies, a former stripper, who claimed that “eighty per cent of men will cheat at their bucks party”.

The 25-year-old Australian now lives in America but said that when she worked in an Australian strip club, it changed her outlook on fidelity.

“I worked in a strip club that frequently hosted bucks [stag] parties, and I would say that majority of the grooms and their friends would at the very least try and make out with you,” she said [via New York Post].

Davies explained that part of her routine used foam which would get on the audience members. When she took them to get cleaned off, a shocking 80 per cent would try to make a move on her.

She added that while she doesn’t think it’s wrong for men to go strip clubs, it shouldn’t be an excuse to cheat.

David added: “I think men who cheat on their partners don’t think strippers count as people. It is a fantasy and they don’t think it counts. You can tell by the way they talk about you.”

While she said she doesn’t approve of men cheating, especially when they’re about to get married, it is not her job to police people.

"If [bucks] are going to cheat, they’re going to cheat. I don’t like it, but of course, I’m going to take their money. At the end of the day, it’s on them,” Davies explained.

