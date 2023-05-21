A shocking number of people admit to cheating while on hen and stag dos

A new study has revealed that far more people cheat on hen and stag dos than people might have previously thought.

In fact, new research has found that more than 70 per cent of Americans have cheated on their partners while attending bachelor or bachelorette parties.

A total of 6,000 people were surveyed by Bonusfinder.com, and people who were either getting married or had attended parties were asked if they’d ever been unfaithful.

Cheating was given a fairly wide definition, including everything from flirting to downloading a dating app, sexting and sleeping with someone new.

Speaking to the New York Post, Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, said: “Bachelor and bachelorette parties, it’s the last hurrah. These events are often fueled by alcohol, controlled substances, peer pressure, and a lack of communication between partners.”

Most cases of infidelity were lap dances (33.1 per cent) and kissing people (21.1 per cent). A total of 11.2 per cent of the cases of infidelity involved sleeping with other people.

“It just goes to show what people think is OK culturally at these events, versus having these conversations with their partners,” Gandhi said.

Individual states in the US also showed different traits. The most unfaithful state was Delaware, with 89 per cent of people from the state taking part in the survey admitting to cheating.

Nebraska, meanwhile, was the most faithful with 57.1 per cent admitting to cheating.

