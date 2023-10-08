Sycamore Gap stump could contain 'chemical fingerprint' of culprit, police believe

Police could be closing in on the perpetrator who felled the Sycamore Gap tree after finding a “chemical fingerprint” on its stump.

Forensic scientists are looking for samples of chainsaw oil, which lubricates the chain and stops it from overheating or seizing up.

A source told The Times that identifying the blend of oil could help narrow down what type of chainsaw was used.

“It’s not uncommon for farmers to save themselves £20 by using engine oil to lubricate the chain.

“Or they might have used one of the popular makes like Husqvarna or Stihl. Or perhaps a blend of both might be found, giving a unique forensic makeup.”

The 300-year-old tree was 70ft tall and grew in a gap in the hills by Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

It was cut down nearly two weeks ago in what police say was an act of vandalism, prompting a national outcry.

The tree featured in Hollywood film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and its felling prompted anger from politicians, environmentalists and others.

A police inquiry into the incident is ongoing.

Officers hope sawdust and tree particles on the culprit’s tools or clothing can be matched back to the tree.

The National Trust, who run the UNESCO World Heritage Site where the tree stood at Hadrian's Wall, said they were "saddened" by the act of vandalism.

Police are thought to be considering charges which include felling without consent and of causing damage to a heritage site.

