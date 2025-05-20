A 22-year-old UC Santa Barbara student has been found dead after going missing on a trip to Big Bear Lake over the weekend.



Tanner Prentiss was last spotted on Saturday morning (17 May) on Village Drive after going out with friends, but officials shared that he did not return to his cabin. Authorities initially issued a missing persons report, hoping to locate Prentiss.

On Monday at approximately 10:30am, members of the sheriff’s dive team, alongside deputies, recovered the body of Prentiss from the waters near Pine Knot Marina, according to a statement from the department.

Investigators followed up on information from people who last saw him. No foul play was suspected.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tanner’s family, friends and all those who are affected by his loss,” they wrote in a news release. “The family is requesting privacy as they navigate through this tragic incident.”

In a statement, a representative for the University of California Santa Barbara shared: "Losing a member of our UC Santa Barbara community is heartbreaking. We understand the impact and stress surrounding this tragedy and are committed to supporting our campus community who may be impacted. Our campus offers resources to students, staff and faculty who are in need of support."

Heartfelt tributes soon took over social media feeds, with one writing: "My prayers to his family who have lost a young man with a big future ahead. God bless them."

Another penned: "Very sorry to hear this."

A third added: "Such a sad news day."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



