If you’ve ever explored the Tate Modern in London, then you’ll know of the gallery’s viewing platform offering stunning views of the capital’s skyline - and some nearby flats with floor-to-ceiling glass walls.
The nosiest among us may well have peered into the Neo Bankside development on the South Bank, wondering what’s going on inside, but the residents would very much like it if you did not do that - and now the Supreme Court has ruled they’re right to be upset about it.
Those living in the luxury flats, completed in 2012, want an injunction to require the Tate Modern to take steps to protect their privacy – such as by “erecting screening” or “cordoning off” sections of the platform.
This is despite the Tate receiving planning permission for its Switch House extension – including the platform – from Southwark Council in 2009. Neo Bankside, approved two years prior, did not object to the Tate Modern’s building plans, which included the viewing platform.
However, the owners of four flats in the development would later go on to take legal action against the gallery’s board of trustees due to “hundreds of thousands of visitors” being able to peer into their homes.
They were unsuccessful in the High Court and the Court of Appeal, but on Wednesday the Supreme Court sided with the residents over the Tate.
Giving the court’s majority ruling – three backed it, while two dissented – Lord Leggatt said: “It is not difficult to imagine how oppressive living in such circumstances would feel for any ordinary person – much like being on display in a zoo.
“It is beyond doubt that the viewing and photography which take place from the Tate’s building cause a substantial interference with the ordinary use and enjoyment of the claimants’ properties.
“Inviting members of the public to look out from a viewing gallery is manifestly a very particular and exceptional use of land. It cannot even be said to be a necessary or ordinary incident of operating an art museum.”
Guy Fetherstonhaugh KC, representing the Tate, had previously argued there is “no general right not to be overlooked in English law”. The gallery has not yet commented on this latest ruling.
Twitter certainly has though, with many criticising the residents for not investing in a thing called curtains, or not considering the fact they’d be buying a house next to a popular building for tourists:
\u201cIf I did not want to be overlooked by the Tate Modern I would simply not buy a flat next to the Tate Modern\u201d— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1675251695
\u201cIf you've got the money to sue the Tate Modern, you've got the money to buy some fucking curtains.\u201d— Ash Sarkar (@Ash Sarkar) 1675252265
\u201cYou buy a prestige flat next to a cultural venue and go to the high court in an expensive legal case regarding it\u2019s public use. I don't know whether to be more irritated with the owners, developers, planners or architects. What do you think? https://t.co/CyMiWxMvMt\u201d— Tom Watson (@Tom Watson) 1675251393
\u201cthis is fucked up for a number of reasons but mostly because the best bit about going to the Tate is looking into rich people's flats from the viewing platform https://t.co/Y3AXhHEc6Z\u201d— hannah louise (@hannah louise) 1675250908
\u201cI have 0\ufe0f\u20e3 sympathy for these home owners. The flats were designed, built & sold AFTER the Tate Modern was opened with its viewing platform in place. Maybe don\u2019t buy flats with wall-to-ceiling glass windows that are next to a tourist attraction if you value your privacy so much?\u201d— Billy (@Billy) 1675247648
\u201cThis is nuts. You buy a flat with floor-to-ceiling glass walls in the centre of the city and next to the busiest gallery in Britain and expect complete privacy? https://t.co/3Lz9IuQt9M\u201d— edwin heathcote (@edwin heathcote) 1675247476
\u201cFinally, justice for the super rich!\n\nSure they built exclusive transparent glass towers on the Thames, right next to global tourist destinations, all so they could look down on the city, but it\u2019s unfair of people to look back.\n\nAvert your eyes peasants!\n\nhttps://t.co/QUyHDOsOKB\u201d— Kieran Mitton (@Kieran Mitton) 1675247622
The case will now go back to the High Court to determine an exact solution for the flat owners.
