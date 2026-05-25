Taxi driver tells passenger ‘you saved my life’ after advice led to cancer find

A taxi driver has thanked one of his passengers for saving his life after a chance encounter led to a discovery that he had prostate cancer.

In the summer of 2024, driver Brian Kelly picked up Prostate Cancer UK volunteer Tam Hewitt for what would prove to be a fateful trip across Glasgow.

Mr Hewitt, now 76, spoke to him about the risks of prostate cancer and the importance of getting checked for it.

Later, Mr Kelly became concerned about his own health and went to see a GP, recalling his passenger’s advice to seek a PSA blood test which can detect prostate cancer.

Tam Hewitt, left, first spoke to Brian Kelly during a taxi ride in 2024 (Jen Scott Photography/Prostate Cancer UK/PA) PA Media - Jen Scott Photography/Prostate Cancer UK

He asked his doctor to carry this out despite not feeling any symptoms, but feeling compelled by the conversation in the taxi.

The PSA results led to further tests which ultimately revealed two sites of prostate cancer, one of which was aggressive.

The taxi driver, 66, would go on to receive brachytherapy treatment in June 2025, just after his youngest daughter’s graduation.

The early intervention meant the cancer was dealt with at stage two, before it could progress further.

He was back at work within a week and is still feeling fit.

Mr Kelly, who is from East Ayrshire, credits Mr Hewitt for his life-changing decision to seek the test, but it was not until another chance encounter in December 2025 that he got the chance to properly thank him.

In a complete coincidence, Mr Kelly’s cab was called to the Prostate Cancer UK volunteer’s house, where the pair were reunited.

I just shook his hand and said 'by the way, I just want to thank you for saving my life' Brian Kelly

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Kelly said: “I knew the address, I knew where Tam lived.

“Again, he had material that we wanted to take with him, we were putting it into the back of the car.

“Once we had done that, I then broke the news to him.

“I just shook his hand and said ‘by the way, I just want to thank you for saving my life’.”

As they spoke further, Mr Kelly discovered that Mr Hewitt had also undergone brachytherapy to treat prostate cancer some 20 years ago.

He said: “Anyone who gets into my car who’s over a certain age, I have the conversation with them.

“I just throw out, ‘You’re of a certain age, have you had this PSA blood test?’”

Mr Hewitt regularly gives talks to raise awareness about prostate cancer, often organising pop-up stalls in hospitals and other venues.

The 76-year-old, who is from Glasgow, said: “Although it’s not the first time someone has thanked me for having the conversation that has led them choosing to get a PSA test and an early diagnosis I was completely taken aback when Brian asked to shake my hand.

“If his treatment and journey works as well as mine he will be delighted.

“I have been raising awareness for over 20 years and currently average over 50 awareness stands per year before the talks and presentations.”

He added: “Results like this make it all worthwhile and I’m sure all our volunteers will feel exactly the same.”

Joseph Woollcott, Prostate Cancer UK’s head of health policy, said: “Brian and Tam’s story is wonderful, and it shows the power of men talking and looking out for each other.

“I’m so grateful to all our incredibly dedicated volunteers like Tam, who have lifesaving conversations all the time.

“One in eight men will get prostate cancer, and your risk doubles if you’re Black, so most of us will know someone living with or after the disease.

“It’s curable if found early, but it’s also a complex disease that leaves many feeling confused about the right path to take.

“Men need people like Tam in their corner, and at Prostate Cancer UK we are here to help men at every step of their journey from diagnosis to treatment and with what comes next.”