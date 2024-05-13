Taylor Swift fans shocked after seeing baby on floor during Paris concert

Taylor Swift fans have been left horrified after a baby was spotted laying on the floor in the crowd at her show in Paris.

Fans of the singer all around the world have been clamouring for tickets to one of her Eras Tour dates, with some seemingly willing to risk the safety of a young baby to see Swift perform.

On 10 May, one concerned Swiftie posted shocking pictures from Swift’s concert at the Paris La Défense Arena in France – the first of her European leg – on X/Twitter.

The images appeared to show a baby lying on what looks like a blanket on the floor of the arena at the foot of their caregivers, wearing ear defenders.

The concerned fan posted the pictures along with the caption: “Get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME.”

In a follow-up post, they shared a picture of the general admission section of the arena when it was full.

They explained: “Just to paint the full picture, this is general admission at the Paris show tonight… and that baby is somewhere on the floor AT THIS SHOW!

“Like WTF they have lost their minds! Terrible parenting.”

The pictures have since gone viral, with many others agreeing that bringing a baby to a Taylor Swift concert was a questionable choice.

“I don’t care who this p***es off, but you truly have to be a sh**ty parent to let your kid be on the disgusting floor of an overly crowded general admission area,” someone argued.

Another said: “If you can pay for Eras Tour tickets then you can pay for a babysitter. This is so irresponsible.”

Someone else wrote: “This is so insane. I can’t stop laughing from shock. What.”

“I really try not to judge other parents but this is just so inappropriate,” wrote someone else.

Others attempted to see the amusing side of the situation, with one writing it was like something “my sims” would do in The Sims game.

While the French arena’s website recommends against bringing children under the age of four to an event, it is unclear if any rules were actually broken.

indy100 has contacted representatives for Taylor Swift and the Paris La Défense Arena.

