Taylor Swift reveals how she's keeping her fans on their toes on her Eras tour

Taylor Swift has admitted she's keeping fans on their toes by getting 'tricksy' with the surprise songs she performs at her Eras tour.

The singer already promised fans no two shows will be the same, and any setlists posted online are practically redundant.

"You think you can come prepared with your little flashcards in your pockets?" she said during a concert last week. "Let it be said about the Eras tour, we're tricksy."

So far, 'Mirrorball', 'Snow on the Beach', and 'Clean', have been some of the unexpected tracks performed.

