Teachers take on skydive to honour Southport stabbing victim

Teachers of one of the victims of the Southport attack are planning a charity skydive to “celebrate her incredible spirit”.

Seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe died along with Bebe King, six, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar when Axel Rudakubana, 18, launched his attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

Jennifer Sephton and Adrian Antell, headteachers of Farnborough Road Infant School and Farnborough Road Junior School respectively, will be jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft (4,572m) to raise funds for Elsie’s Story Charitable Trust, which has been set up in memory of the former pupil.

Elsie is our inspiration and we wanted to do something to honour her memory and celebrate her incredible spirit Jennifer Sephton, Farnborough Road Infant School

Children from the schools will be fundraising by taking part in a “break the rules day”, where they can donate in exchange for breaking one of 15 school rules, including dancing in the classroom and sporting temporary tattoos.

Miss Sephton said: “This is a charity so close to both our hearts.

“It was always a privilege to teach Elsie and be part of her learning journey at Farnborough. She was such a charismatic, determined young lady who always had an infectious energy and a sparkle in her eyes.

“Elsie is our inspiration and we wanted to do something to honour her memory and celebrate her incredible spirit.”

Elsie’s Story is such a wonderful charity that is determined to make positive, long-lasting change for the town and people of Southport Adrian Antell, Farnborough Road Junior School

Mr Antell said: “Without a doubt we’re both going to be very scared when it comes to jumping! But we know Elsie would be absolutely overjoyed to know her teachers were doing a skydive for her.

“Elsie’s Story is such a wonderful charity that is determined to make positive, long-lasting change for the town and people of Southport. We want to show our unwavering commitment for the work they are determined to do.”

The charity was set up by Elsie’s family following her death to provide grants for children in the community, including funding activities, resources and special experiences to bring “happiness and hope”.

– To donate go to www.justgiving.com/page/farnboroughroadheadteachers15for15.