Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their homes on Sunday (14 December), sparking an outpouring of grief .

Reiner is responsible for directing some of the most loved and enduring films, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men, and fans of his work were left heartbroken by the news that the pair had been murdered.

While most struck a pensive tone in their tributes, one person who certainly made no attempt at that was US president Donald Trump who received widespread condemnation for a statement he put on Truth Social.

In it, he made Reiner’s death about himself and claimed was killed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME”.

Many in the entertainment business have called out the president’s shocking post, which he also later doubled down on.

Musician Jack White posted on Instagram, writing: “Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child. Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much...

“Shame on you Trump and anyone who defends this. God bless you Rob Reiner and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you and I still stand by you.”

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley shared White’s post and added: “What Jack White said here is spot on.

“How any of my WWE colleagues can stand by, let alone stand next to this man is beyond me.”

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote: “What a disgusting and vile statement.”

Piers Morgan, who has described himself as a “friend” of Trump, condemned his remarks. On his TV show, Morgan said: “That just crosses every line of just basic human decency … This is just unacceptable – when people get murdered, you just show basic respect.”

Morgan also tweeted about, writing: “This is a dreadful thing to say about a man who just got murdered by his troubled son. Delete it, Mr President.”

On TV show The View, actor and pressenter Whoopi Goldberg also spoke about Trump.





As did The View co-host Ana Navarro, who said: “For Trump to have put that out today, I’m gonna say it: Damnit, there’s an American family grieving. This is a tragedy, not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him.

“For the president of the United States to make this about him and a way to attack Rob Reiner because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with is shameful. It’s disgraceful. Out of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there.”

Michelle Obama, a friend of the Reiner’s, revealed that she and Barack Obama had plans with the couple the night they were killed.

“Let me just say this, unlike some people: Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They are not deranged or crazed. What they have always been, are passionate people,” she said in reference to Trump’s post.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said: “It’s so hateful and vile. When I first saw it, I thought it was fake. My wife showed it to me this morning. I was like, ‘Well, even for him, that seemed like too much.’ But nothing is ever too much for him.”

- YouTube youtu.be

In a Threads post, actor Josh Gad wrote: “There is no low that is too low for this f**king psychopath. Rob Reiner was 1000 times the man you are and unlike you, he actually cared about the American people. Go paint your hand on your gold f**king toilet and destroy things like the White House. That’s what you do best.”

Threads





Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.