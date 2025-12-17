Karoline Leavitt reacts to ‘disingenuous’ Vanity Fair article

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has hit back at a new Vanity Fair profile, calling the piece “embarrassing” and an example of biased reporting.

The controversial article, which included an unflattering close-up of Leavitt and candid remarks from Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, has sparked a firestorm online.

Leavitt dismissed the piece as “fake news,” accusing the Vanity Fair journalist of omitting context and failing to include positive perspectives from inside the administration.

