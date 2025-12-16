There's been a rare public protest against Russia from its citizens - but it's not for the reason you may think.

Recently, Roblox was banned in the country led by Vladimir Putin, where communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it's because Roblox is "rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children".

It's the latest in a long line of platforms to be blocked or restricted - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and YouTube are all either heavily restricted or blocked while the Kremlin gets across the messaging it wants through the Russian media or its own forms of social media.

But Roblox appears to be the final straw for a lot of people as there have been protests against this ban in Siberia, reports Reuters.

People take part in a protest against Russia's ban on US children's gaming platform Roblox in the Siberian city of Tomsk, Russia / REUTERS/Anton Isakov

According to photographs provided to Reuters by an organiser of the protest, in Tomsk people braved the snow to hold up placards with messages reading "hands off Roblox" and "Roblox is the victim of the digital Iron Curtain" in Vladimir Vysotsky Park.

Another read "bans and blocks are all you are able to do".

It's been a huge talking point in the Gaming Subreddit.

One said: "Roblox starting a Russian 'revolution' was certainly not on my bingo list."

"It's unironically an issue with society that banning Roblox (which deserves to be banned for its lack of moderation) is less of an issue than literal dictatorship waging a genocidal war of aggression," a second commented.

A third asked: "Ignoring the Russia thing, isn't Roblox objectively terrible? And like half of US kids are playing it."

A fourth said: "So, now Putin has to hire more security because the children might steal their parents weapons and storm the Kremlin. If Roblox is the straw that breaks the camels back, so be it."

"Extremely rare Russia W," a fifth declared.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

