Thai police go to extraordinary lengths to catch notorious thief

Thai police employed an extraordinary undercover operation, utilising a traditional lion costume, to finally apprehend a serial burglar who had repeatedly evaded capture.

Video footage released by Bangkok police shows officers, hidden within a vibrant red-and-gold lion costume, dancing towards the unsuspecting man on Wednesday at a Lunar New Year fair in Nonthaburi, a province bordering Bangkok.

The officer controlling the lion’s papier-mâché head then lunged, swiftly pinning the suspect to the ground.

The 33-year-old man is accused of breaking into the home of a local police commander in Bangkok on three separate occasions earlier this month, making off with valuables estimated at approximately 2 million baht ($64,000).

AP

Authorities stated they had made several previous attempts to arrest the individual, but his vigilance allowed him to consistently flee.

He was eventually identified after police traced stolen amulets he had sold, learning of his frequent visits to temples in the Nonthaburi area. The ongoing Lunar New Year celebrations, though not an official holiday in Thailand, provided the perfect cover with their common lion dance festivities.

Police confirmed the suspect has since confessed to the burglaries, admitting he stole to fund drug purchases and gambling. He reportedly has prior convictions for drug-related offences and burglary.