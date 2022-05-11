The cover of The Sun newspaper today (11 May) unsurprisingly focused on the Queen’s speech delivered by Prince Charles yesterday, and it’s the cringy headline that’s catching people’s attention.

The Queen, who was due to deliver the annual speech yesterday at the state opening of parliament, was unable to do so due to “episodic mobility problems”. It was the first time in 59 years the monarch has missed it.

Next in line to the throne, Prince Charles, her eldest son stood in and delivered the government’s message, leading to today’s rather unhinged headline in The Sun.

In front of an image of the Prince of Wales from the ceremony, the headline read: “I hope I did you proud, Mummy.”

Predictably, the headline has gained a lot of attention online with many people commenting on how utterly "embarrassing" it is.

On Twitter, one person reposted it, writing: “This country is embarrassing beyond words.”

Others agreed as another said sarcastically: “Deeply normal front page about a 73-year-old man who managed to read aloud.”

“Make it stop,” pleaded another.

The author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote: “Farting would have exerted more effort.

“Prince Charles read a speech that wasn’t his, written in words not his, made by somebody else & told every step to take…this is what Mummy Queen is proud of-that he can dress up & read aloud at 73?

“The State of this Headline.”

Another horrified reader wrote: “Some days i think it cant get more embarrassing living in the UK atm then you see headlines like this. Cretins.”

Someone else argued: “a truly sick society. return Britain to the waves.”

