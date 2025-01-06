RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne has died aged 32, a statement from their PR representative has confirmed.

James Lee Williams made history in 2019 when their act, drag queen The Vivienne, won the first UK season ofRuPaul’s Drag Race. Following their success on RuPaul, they made guest appearances in Emmerdale and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. They also starred in the West End as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard Of Oz musical.

In a statement shared on social media, their publicist, Simon Jones, announced: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Tributes have since poured in for The Vivienne, with fans and friends paying their respects to their life and legacy.

In a post on Instagram, Michelle Visage, a regular judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, wrote: “Heartbreaking. I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

“Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.

“Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times. I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high.”

"I’m rarely upset by celebrity passings, but this has truly knocked the wind out of my sails," a social media user commented.





Another added that they were "absolutely devastated".







TV presenter Rylan Clark shared on X/Twitter: “The news about The Vivienne is so sad. What an amazing performer. Such a loss. Rest in peace gorgeous xxx.”





Another said that The Vivienne "made people see drag in a totally different light".

"This doesn't feel real," one more wrote.

Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton wrote: “Goodnight darling. What a triumph you were. What a talent. And most importantly what a wonderful human being. Wise, kind and laugh-out-loud funny. Sleep tight, dear James x.”

Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi shared a moving tribute.

Kandy Muse said that The Vivienne was "funny" and a "rare" human.

TV legend Lorraine Kelly also paid tribute on Instagram.

More tributes saw social media users celebrate The Vivienne's incredible talent and praised their influence on drag culture.

A post on the the official account for RuPaul’s Drag Race, read: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration.

“She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

Friend and fellow drag icon Monét X Change shared: “You were easily one of the brightest stars that I’ve ever seen shine, and with beauty beyond compare.

“I’ll cherish every single hilarious, c**ty, shady, belly laughing moment we shared together; and will take comforting joy knowing I introduced you to your massive love for In-N-Out Burgers. I love you Viv! Save a seat for me Gail!”

The cause of The Vivienne’s death has not been made public and their family have asked for privacy and time to grieve.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings