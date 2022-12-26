Police launch probe after thieves steal £100,000 by digging a tunnel into bank vault

Police have launched a probe after thieves stole gold worth over £100,000 by digging a tunnel into a bank vault.

The robbery took place at the State Bank of India's Bhauti branch in Uttar Pradesh on December 23.

Thieves dug a 10-feet long tunnel into the secure vault and took gold worth ten million Indian rupees.

SWFSbank/ Daniel Jae Webb

Footage from the scene showed police officials investigating the area adjacent to the bank from where the four-foot-wide tunnel was made.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Upon entering the bank, the thieves reportedly disabled the alarm system, turned the only CCTV camera in another direction and opened the locker with the help of a gas cutter.

Initial investigations suggest that one suspect involved was aware of the bank's construction and architecture.

SWFSbank/ Daniel Jae Webb

According to the bank manager, a total of 29 people had taken loans against the gold that was stolen by these thieves.

Credit: Daniel Jae Webb, SWNS

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.