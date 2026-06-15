Thousands of Tartan Army fans swap footie for baseball at Red Sox game

The Tartan Army swapped football for baseball at the Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers game on Sunday.

Thousands of Scots flocked to Fenway Park, the Red Sox’s home ground, to enjoy an evening of cold beers, baseball, and a change of pace from the World Cup.

Scotland fans got into the party spirit at Fenway Park (Mark Stockwell/AP) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Mark Stockwell

The Boston Red Sox were beaten 6-4 by the Texas Rangers, though the loss did not dampen the spirits of the Scotland fans, who could be heard chanting “no Scotland, no Party”, throughout the evening, with a seemingly never-ending Mexican wave pulsing through the entire stadium at one point.

At the end of the game, the Scotland fans spilled out into the bar area, where John McGinn-related football chants could be heard for almost an hour after the game finished.

Scotland fans have enjoyed a great reception in Boston (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Amy Martin, 31, who is originally from Glasgow but has lived in Boston for 15 years, said: “I’ve been in Boston for years and this is the best baseball game I’ve ever been to in my life.”

“I’ve been to many baseball games here. Best baseball game I’ve ever been to here.”

Amy’s friend Stephen Brown added: “That was great. Great atmosphere, a great way to do things, it was fantastic. ”

Fans turned up for the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers (Mark Stockwell/AP) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Mark Stockwell

Eric Brown, 63, said: “I loved it.

“I think we made the party. I think we definitely had a presence there.

“The John McGinn stuff at the end there was fantastic, wasn’t it? Just mental, but great fun.”