Pub named ‘The Three Bellends’ gets another rebrand in fresh dig at Boris Johnson

A pub in Liverpool that renamed itself ‘The Three Bellends’ in response to the government’s highly criticised handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has rebranded itself again.

Last year The James Atherton, which is in the New Brighton area of the city, rebranded itself as ‘The Three Bellends’ – a tongue in cheek dig at the Conservative Party. The pub sign also featured Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock with, well, bells on their heads.

Now owner Daviel Davies has gone ahead and renamed the pub again after Johnson pushed back the lifting of restrictions across the country to 19th July. The original date was supposed to be 21st June.

As Cummings is no longer Johnson’s chief adviser, the pub is now called ‘The Two Helmets.’ This time the sign features only Johnson and Hancock with the pair both wearing hard hats with cracks in them.

Davies who is the CEO of Rockpoint Leisure, the firm that owns the pub told Liverpool Echo: “Our business has been decimated and their lack of action has compounded the problem. Westminster’s further decision to pick and choose which types of venue may open, based on those serving meals, for example, is mind-boggling.

“Whilst the renaming of the pub is clearly tongue in cheek, as far as I’m concerned the gloves are off and ministers need to understand the gravity of the perilous situation they have placed us in. This is a town that finally feels like it's on the up and we need funding immediately to protect our businesses and support our staff.”