A neighbour received one hell of fright after spotting what they thought was an escaped tiger - but the reality was a lot more cuddly as it turned out to be a soft toy.

After hearing reports from members of the public that there was a tiger on the loose "pawing in the grass" police officers responded to a call on Monday morning and arrived at the home in Oldham where they discovered not everything was as it seemed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Turns out the terrifying tiger was in fact not real and was actually a cuddly toy which Great Manchester Police (GMP) gave the nickname "Tony The Tiger," a nod to the famous big cat which features on the cartoon advert for Kellogg’s Frosties.

In a post to their Old Central Facebook page, GMP posted a photo of Tony at night relaxing in the grass under a tree, with the post title: "Concern for welfare."









The post read: "Yesterday evening Oldham Police earned their stripes when they were contacted by a concerned member of the public of a tiger lose in nearby gardens that appeared to be pawing in the grass."

"Officers arrived quickly and after evaluating the situation agreed it was in fact not a real animal but a toy – Tony The Tiger!"

They even cracked a joke about the whole thing, writing: "Tony the Tiger was asked for a comment about Oldham police he said 'They're grrrrrrrreat!'

"Tony is now safely booked into property at Oldham Police station," they added.

Of course, people had a good old laugh at the situation in the comments section.

One person wrote: "GMP, they’re g g g great."

"I bet everyone thought GMP couldn't deal with this, but you showed them that you Shere Khan," another person said.

Someone else joked: "Was it a cereal offender?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



