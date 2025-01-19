TikTok users scramble for a VPN workaround after ban - but there's one big problem

TikTok has been banned in the US and users are nothing short of heartbroken after seeing it ‘go dark’.

Users were mortified to see a message on the app that read: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

The 170 million who use the app in the US are hoping they might not have to wait all that long until it's back online for them. Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Monday, has suggested that he will probably extend the deadline by at least 90 days – even though people are pointing out that Trump initially tried to ban it all the way back in 2020 .

As you’d expect, TikTok users in the US are doing all they can to figure out a workaround in order to get back on the app despite the ban.

However, there’s a problem.

As Forbes reports, trying to access the app using a VPN to access TikTok will not work for people in the US.

While VPNs can hide users’ location, TikTok will not allow anyone with a US app or US account to use it.

There is a potential workaround using a VPN to access the TikTok website in the US – although the website comes with limited features when compared to the app, and users would be required to create a new account which wouldn’t offer feeds which are to the same extent as the app.

As you’d expect, many users tried to use VPNs to get into the app – and they were quick to share their frustrations on social media.









