Tim Westwood, 64, “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour” after several women accused the veteran hip-hop DJ of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour.

In allegations made to the Guardian and the BBC, the former Radio 1 DJ has been accused of abusing his position in the music industry and reportedly taking advantage of seven women.

Three of the reported victims have accused Westwood of predatory sexual behaviour. Four others claim he groped them at events, according to the Guardian.



Who is Tim Westwood?

Tim Westwood has been a hip-hop and rap DJ for 40 years. He is the son of Bill Westwood, the former Anglican Bishop of Peterborough who died in 1999.

Before joining Capital Radio in London, he launched his career with a local radio station. He was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1. Westwood also hosted MTV's Pimp My Ride UK, which ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2007.

In 2013, Westwood left BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra after nearly 20 years and returned to Capital Radio. He regularly presents a Saturday night show on Capital Xtra and is often referred to as "The Big Dawg."



What are the allegations?

Westwood has been accused of predatory behaviour by seven women.

The Guardian and BBC are aware of the alleged victim's identities, who have all wished to remain anonymous. According to the news outlet, none of the women are known to each other and have never spoken.

The women were all in their late teens or early 20s when the reported assaults happened. They described their experience to both publications as part of a joint investigation into Westwood.

The earliest alleged incident was said to have taken place in 1992; the most recent in 2017.



One of the women said: “Someone taking advantage of my naivety and lack of confidence isn’t something that I should have to carry with shame.”

One alleged victim, who aspired to have a career in music, was 19 at the time. Westwood was 53.

She said she created a mixtape to drop off to Westwood during a club appearance. The following day, he had invited her to London – under the “complete assumption” it was regarding her music.

The woman told the news publication that she became increasingly anxious when her surroundings became unclear. She turned back to the DJ and claimed he was "exposing himself."

She alleged: “I didn’t actually see him undo his trousers. What alerted me to the fact that he was exposing himself was the fact that he actually tapped me to turn around to look. I’ve looked and I’ve seen and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, oh no, like, oh my God’".

She later suggested he initiated sex at his flat.





What have people said?

A statement from Westwood's representative said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

A statement from the BBC to the PA news agency said: “The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behaviour and we are shocked to hear of these allegations. The BBC has strict codes of conduct for all those engaged by the BBC, including on-air presenters.”

