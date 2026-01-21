What is the 2/3 rule? Low-effort viral hack is transforming how we get ready

Modern life can feel overwhelmingly busy - and frankly, self-care is more complicated than ever.

When we're not LED light masking, we're heatless curling, and when we're not trying the latest K-beauty hack, we're found trying to decide if wearing all-brown technically counts as dopamine dressing if it makes us happy.

But, sometimes ,you have to take a step back and realise, sometimes the best way to look and feel good, is to go back to basics.

Social media's 2/3 rule has entered the chat.

The now-viral hack which has blown up on TikTok is being credited for transforming how put together we feel by cutting out the middle men and realising we don't need to do everything.

Those 6:30am alarms just got instantly less stressful.

The rule is simple, and starts with the three key pillars of feeling good: Great hair, a chic outfit, and a Louvre-worthy makeup look.

Anyone knows when you're rushing around, it's impossible to get all three nailed - and quite often, when you're trying to do too much, it never turns out how you envisioned.





@baileeyy_nicole living by this rule in 2026 ⭐️

The 2/3 rule prompts you to mix and match prioritising two of those three areas each day, and focus your attention on those, rather than the whole shebang.

That could be choosing your favourite outfit and taking time to do hair that complements it with a fresh face, or opting for your favourite hair and makeup pairing when you're spending the day in loungewear.

Quickly, you'll find that even without that missing third piece, you'll instantly feel your best-self without the over-compensating or feeling of being rushed. Think of it as being comfortable with being two-thirds of the way ready.

It means getting to add that extra step into your skincare routine, take more time to choose a look you'll feel confident in, or waving your hair instead of scraping it back that day.





"When I’m put together I feel more productive", one person noted of how the hack had transformed their life.

"I used to think this is ridiculous until I did it myself. Even if if I don’t FULLY make myself done up, I still FEEL good vs bumming it 100%", another added.

"The confidence difference is 1000% worth the effort", a third wrote.

A new rule to live by.

