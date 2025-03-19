Topshop hints at high street comeback - and everyone's feeling nostalgic

Former high-street fashion retailer Topshop has hinted at the possibility of a comeback, much to the excitement of shoppers.

The popular clothing brand, previously owned by Arcadia Group, was a wardrobe staple for pretty much every girl back in the 2010s with their iconic collaboration with Kate Moss, the classic Joni Jeans, and how it encapsulated hipster fashion trend that took off on Tumblr at that time.

Who else remembers the huge flagship Oxford Street store? With four floors of clothes, hairdressers, an in-store cafe, food kiosks, even a piercing salon, and a DJ - you could honestly stay there for hours.

However, in 2020 all of the Topshop stores were shut down after it went into administration, but it was then fashion giant ASOS in 2021 where customers could purchase products online.

Now, taking to Instagram, Topshop appears to hint at some kind of return as they posted videos where the text reads: "We missed you too" and shows a Topshop billboard with two models posing on a rooftop.

It's not fully clear what this message means yet, but people on social media are hoping it signals a long-awaited return to the high street.

One person wrote: "Seeing rumours of Topshop coming back to the High St has me SO excited… the amount of hours I used to spend in the Oxford Street store was insane."





"If Topshop returns to the high street I’ll actually cry!" a second person said.









A third person posted: "Topshop coming back to the high street is something us millennials needed."





"Topshop coming back to the highstreet is a game changer. We are going to start seeing the fun in fashion again!!" a fourth person added.













Someone else commented: "Sorry I am in love with the Topshop/Topman comeback teasing. Big day for the millennials x"









"I’m sorry but did I just hear right that TOPSHOP IS COMING BACK," one X, formerly Twitter user reacted.





While another person responded: "This Topshop Princess is screaming right now. The millennial mothership returns…"

If this is the case, the flagship store wouldn't return to the same place in Oxford Street as this building has now been transformed into an Ikea which is set to open on May 1, after an 18-month delay.

