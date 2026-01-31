We're used to seeing the A-list crowd donning some of fashion's biggest heritage brands, so it warms our hearts when they switch things up and opt for little-known brands that are actually affordable.

Promotion for under-the-radar brands and new wardrobe inspiration for us? It's a win-win.

In fact, you probably haven't even realised yet that a number of celebrities have all been spotted wearing the same South Korean-born brand lately, sending it quietly viral thanks to their chic, purse-friendly bags, and world tour-worthy shoes.

Stand Oil was founded in 2018 by Lee Hyejoo, with its name inspired by the material used to preserve oil paintings; reflecting the brand's goal of creating timeless, durable, and radiant pieces worth keeping around.

Their bags have simplistic, timeless shapes, while their shoes comprise of durable, vegan, buckle-detailed boots and retro sneakers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung was one of the first to be spotted with the brand - more specifically their $68 Melly shoulder bag.

Olivia Rodrigo's a fan of their $115 slouchy Mushy bag, which comes in everything from suede to wine-hued faux leather and moody leopard (the singer opted to pair the suede edition with leopard-print jeans while strolling around NYC).

In fact, all of the brand's accessories are so affordable that their most expensive bag comes in at $135.

The brand has become a mainstay in the wardrobe of BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, too. She's posted several photos across social media from the girl group's ongoing world tour wearing Stand Oil boots (styled by Sam Woolf) that according to their website, have specifically been designed for stage.

They include Trinity Slouch boots, a layered texture design with buckle detailing, the Command lace-up boots, and Vering buckle boots, which are essentially a hybrid between the two aforementioned styles. What's more, even these stadium-approved styles come in at $105 each, respectively.

More recently, Charli XCX was spotted wearing their off-duty Breezy bag ($135) at the Sundance Film Festival while promoting her new film, The Moment, while Bella Hadid wore the slightly more structured Ringo bag ($68) while out and about (although her exact iteration is currently out of stock, due to be back in February).

If there were ever an excuse to break your no-spend month in favour of being early to the hype - let this be it.

