A woman from Townsville feared she would die alone after her dog ripped her arm off in a freak attack. However, in a bizarre turn of events, she said she doesn't blame him for the incident.

On October 11, Annmarie Walters was at home when a neighbour reportedly kicked her door down, sending her dog Buddy into a frenzy.

Buddy bit Annmarie's left arm but eventually let go when she shouted.

An incident outside started Buddy off again, but this time, he plunged into her right arm. Annamarie thought she could talk him out of it and tried to stay calm – that was until she claimed a separate neighbour threw a knife over the fence forcing Buddy to snap and pull back.

Annmarie was left on the floor in her garden alone with her arm detached but managed to phone emergency services.

She recalled the horrific incident to Townsville Bulletinbelieving she was going to "die here alone."

When police arrived, they were forced to shoot Buddy the dog.

Annmarie was rushed to the hospital with claims she "died twice" on the operating table due to the amount of blood lost. Her arm was too "damaged to reattach".

Despite the horrifying incident, Annmarie doesn't blame Buddy.

"He guarded his property, and it cost him his life … He’s an animal. Animals snap," she told the outlet. The dog lover purchased Buddy from a breeder and believes his behaviour and issues derived from that.

"If I hadn’t been able to buy him from a backyard breeder, this might never have happened," Annmarie said. "There wasn’t a single sign that morning. He was just sitting there like a normal, happy dog, and boom."

