Tucker Carlson fooled by prankster pretending to be Kate Middleton whistleblower

Tucker Carlson has been pranked into interviewing a fake Kensington Palace whistleblower on his show, in light of the edited Kate Middleton photo.

British YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners managed to fool Carlson and his team into thinking they were interviewing a whistleblower ready to share information on the doctored photo of Kate Middleton.

Manners posed as the former digital content creator for the Prince and Princess of Wales', and claimed to have been fired for his poor editing of the Mother's Day image.

In an email to Carlson's team, Manners pretended to be someone called George saying he was being "let go" for the editing disaster and knew he was "about to be scapegoated."

Manners and Pieters also forged Kensington Palace employment documents in order to appear on Carlson's show, which streams on Twitter/X .

The falsified document included a clause stating that the palace had a right to amputate one of Manners' limbs if he failed his probation period.

However this seemed to escape Carlson's team, and they invited Manners to a London studio with a hotline to Carlson for the interview.









When Manners appeared on the show, Carlson introduced him saying: “We’ve done our best to verify that your identity is what you say it is. You’re not a fake [Alexei] Navalny or doing a prank.”

Staying in character, Manners said the photo was taken over the holiday season, and that he had to edit out a Christmas tree from the background.

"So I was asked to edit a photograph, a now quite famous photograph, of the three Cambridge children and the Duchess, which was released to celebrate Mother's Day," Manners explains. "I was fired for negligence, because the editing that I did was found."

He then went on to say that the editing job was "too big to do."

Carlson then goes on to say, "it is an amazing story."

After the interview took place, Carlson's team said the interview would air early next week.

Speaking to Deadline, Manners and Pieters said they decided to blow their cover because they, "didn’t want to cause any more rumours, that are not true, to go out to lots and lots of people,” he said. “We just didn’t want to be too worthy about that in our video.”

