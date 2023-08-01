YouTube pranksters reveal encrypted platform Just Stop Oil use to avoid detection

One of the YouTube pranksters responsible for disrupting Just Stop Oil protests in recent weeks has revealed how the activism group avoids detection before their stunts.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, who emerged as 'Just Stop P****** People Off', revealed that Just Stop Oil are using encrypted messaging service Signal so police can't find out their plans.

Just last week, the counter-protesters crashed a banquet held by the climate group by setting off alarms and releasing orange balloons.

