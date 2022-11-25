Have you ever considered how many times you should wipe after using the toilet? No, us neither. But now, one pelvic floor expert has revealed why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo.



In a viral clip uploaded to TikTok, psychotherapist Georgia (@bien.aus) started off by telling viewers how to reduce the number of wipes.

She further explained that: "When you are wiping more than two or three times, that is called faecal smearing.

"So it is essentially when too much faecel matter stays at the entrance of the anus even after you have finished your poo."

@bien.aus Are you wiping 101 times to get clean after a poo? #pelvicfloor #pelvicfloorphysio #pelvicfloorpt





So, how can people reduce this?



The TikToker treated viewers to a technique, which involves "squeezing your pelvic floor in a waterfall formation."



She detailed: "So start by squeezing the anus 20 per cent, then 50 per cent, 80 per cent, and 100 per cent so that you have squeezed it four times at the end of your poo."

Georgia continued: "This can help close off the anus sphincter, which is the reason you are having little bits of stool hanging on the entrance - it is usually from weakness from that external sphincter."

The physiotherapist also claimed that haemorrhoids or any "scar tissue around anus" could also be causing excessive wiping.

Inevitably, the hundreds of comments erupted into jokes, with one reminiscing: "I remember when this used to be a dance app."

One person crowned the comments "frigging brilliant", as people elaborated on their toilet habits.

"My problem is I’m as hairy as Chewbacca. It’s like wiping peanut butter off a Persian rug," one TikToker candidly humoured.

Meanwhile, another joked: "Me and my dog just line up and scoot across the living room carpet."





