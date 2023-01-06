How Topher became TikTok's new star

Chances are, if you've been on TikTok recently you would've stumbled across Topher, or TopherTok – and if that doesn't mean anything to you, allow us to explain this new viral trend.

A young boy has recently made waves across the platform after partaking in a family member's now-viral TikTok video.

The clip, posted by user Alley (@allycat.03), shows a Southern American family at Christmas in a pass-the-phone challenge.

The person behind the camera asks: "If you were to introduce someone into our family, who would you warn them about?"

The family member calmly answers, "Topher," before cutting to the young boy.

What was to follow left the platform in hysterics.

Topher's comedic response became an overnight sensation, with fellow TikTokers creating duets, stitches and remakes.

"Y'all already know who I am; my name's Topher," he said before adding: "I think Olivia".

To make matters more hilarious, when Olivia tries to pass the phone back to Topher, he can be heard screaming: "Shut up!"

You can watch the full video here:

The original video has since racked up a staggering 24 million views, along with over 50,000 comments.

"Topher is an icon in the making I'm SORRY," one commented, while another joked: "Topher deffo threatened the rest of the family if they said him."

Meanwhile, one curious TikToker wrote: "I want to know why Topher warned us about Olivia."

His response has since birthed TopherTok, a wave of videos dedicated to his iconic response.





It turns out this isn't Topher's first time debuting his main character energy.



In a follow-up clip, Ally shared an adorable throwback clip of the boy singing his heart out while playing the piano.

"Little Topher has so much potential," she wrote.





"This is topher’s tok. We all owe him a tax for being here," one follower wrote, while another penned: "TOPHER'S ALWAYS BEEN A STAR!"

