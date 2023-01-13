TikTok star Waffler69 known for his fast food videos dies after medical emergency

Food enthusiast TikToker Taylor Brice LeJeune, known by his username Waffler69, died on Wednesday, 11 January at 33 years old.

LeJeune was well-known for his love of food and often made videos trying interesting food combinations and new products from companies.

According to LeJeune's brother, fellow TikToker Claydorm, the 33-year-old experienced a "presumed heart attack" on Wednesday night and died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

"Please keep his legacy alive, watch his content that he does have out," Claydorm told fans in a video.

LeJeune was known for his bubbly personality and enthusiasm for food. He often made videos trying trendy items like spicy pickles, plant-based burgers from fast-food restaurants, and more.

He garnered 1.7 million followers and over 32 million likes on TikTok.

"He loved making people happy," LeJeune's brother said.

Fans sent an outpouring of love and support to LeJeune's family as well as remembering their favorite moments from the TikToker.

"Love u bro. Thank you for bringing so many of us joy from the simplest of things. You really were one of my favorite creators," Lil Aaron wrote on LeJeune's Instagram.

"Wow this is unreal. Rest easy. I always loved watching you. You spread so much happiness and much laughter to all. Rest easy," a commenter wrote on LeJeune's most recent TikTok video.

"I’m so glad you shared your joyful energy with us. You will be missed by me and so many. Rest easy," another commenter said.

