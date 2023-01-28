Fox News host Tucker Carlson has drawn comparisons between the deaths of Tyre Nichols and Ashli Babbitt after footage was released of the deadly police beating in Memphis that ended Nichols's life earlier this month.

Nicholas, a 29-year-old FedEx worker, was pulled over by police on January 7th and beaten by police for three minutes with the entire incident being caught on bodycam. The incident has been compared to the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles by Nichols family attorney Ben Crump who added that the 29-year-old father was treated like a 'human pinata.'

President Joe Biden called the footage "horrific" and that he was "outraged." In a statement, the president added: "It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day."

The five officers involved have been arrested and charged with murder. The Memphis chief of police added that the video showed a violation of "basic human rights." Protests have since taken place in Memphis and beyond.

After interviewing Detroit police chief James Craig on his show, who called for the officers to be charged, Carlson offered his own perspective on Nichol's brutal death by drawing a comparison to Ashli Babbitt.

Babbit was a former member of the US military who was shot and killed when she attempted to climb through a shattered window during the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

Carlson said: "So, of course, the very same people who are weeping on television about police brutality applauded when one of Nancy Pelosi’s officers murdered an unarmed woman called Ashli Babbitt.

"Yes, murder. That’s exactly what that was. Far more clearly than anything you just saw in the videotape we played. So, of course, the point of this is to federalize local law enforcement. Obviously, it’s never about saving anybody’s life. It’s about accumulating power. But there are a lot of nuances here that are hard to untangle in real-time. And that’s why we’re really blessed to go to one of the smartest people we know."

In March 2022, the Government Accountability Office reported that 114 Capitol police officers suffered injuries as a result of the events on January 6th 2021. Babbitt was one of five people who died during the riot including police officer Brian Sicknick.

