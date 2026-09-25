U2 go back to school where they formed for special performance

U2 have returned to the Dublin school at which drummer Larry Mullen first sought out his fellow bandmates 50 years ago.

The Irish rock legends put on a special performance at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in front of hundreds of students on Friday.

This month five decades ago, Mullen is said to have pinned a note stating “Drummer seeks musicians to form band” on the school noticeboard.

On Friday he joined Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, The Edge, whose real name is David Evans, and Adam Clayton for 30 minutes of music – in homage to when the international music stars used to play on top of the school’s boiler house.

They are among the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold 170 million records.

It comes as the band promote their new album Carnaval De Luz, which features a duet between Bono and Dolly Parton.

The Irish rocker and the late country music star sing together on Torn, which is described as a song about broken family ties.

The country music track, which appears on U2’s 16th album, was co-written by the band, Parton and Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid.

Parton died in August at the age of 80 following a “brief battle with cancer”.

Carnaval De Luz is the band’s first album of new material since Songs Of Surrender in 2017.