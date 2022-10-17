Canadians will be able to order legal marijuana straight to their door via UberEats from today (October 17).

The delivery service is working with the cannabis website Leafly to make the drug available for delivery in the country's capital Toronto.

While the sale of cannabis and its production was legalised in Canada back in 2018, this collaboration marks the first time a major third-party platform has the drug available on their app to deliver.

UberEats will have three different retailers for customers to choose from, these are Hidden Leaf Cannabis, Minerva Cannabis and Shivaa’s Rose, according to CBC.

While the goods will be delivered by the cannabis retailer's own CannSell-certified staff and of course, a customer's age (required to be 19 or above) and sobriety will be checked upon arrival at the delivery destination.

What's more, UberEats also has plenty of takeaway food options for those who get the munchies after taking the drug - so it's a pretty smart marketing move.

General Manager of Uber Eats Canada, Lola Kassim spoke to CBC about the latest addition to the app, she said:

"We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving."

"Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously."

Kassim added: "Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small."

She also noted the importance and enthusiasm to support local marijuana businesses as part of this collab.

"Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the greater Toronto area."

CEO of Leafly, Yoko Miyashita, told Global News: "Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA.

"We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city."

Nearly 57 per cent of cannabis purchased in Ontario between the start of January and the end of March was bought through legal channels, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) revealed last week based on data reported by consumers to Statistics Canada.

But it's recognised and warned that people are less willing to admit to government bodies they purchased the drug illegally which may affect this statistic.

