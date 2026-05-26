All the biggest reactions to UK heatwave: 'I can't cope with this'

The UK is currently experiencing a heatwave, with high temperatures over the weekend and the hot weather is expected to continue this week - better keep those fans on then...

In fact, the record for the highest minimum temperature in May was broken for a second consecutive day, with highs of Kew Gardens in south-west London hit 34.8C on Monday.

This record could be broken once again on Tuesday, the temperature is anticipated to rise once more.

Eight areas in southeast England are experiencing a heatwave - where there has been three consecutive days of hot weather above 27C, while amber health alerts have been issued in the East Midlands, West Midlands, the East of England, London, and the South East.

Met Office Chief Operational Meteorologist Dan Suri, said: “We’ve now provisionally broken the spring and May temperature record. Meteorologically, what we’ve seen is the influence of warmth building under an area of high pressure near the UK allowing exceptional heat to build allowing maximum and minimum temperatures to reach levels not previously reported at this time of year.

“Further heat is in the forecast for much of England and Wales, with similar temperatures forecast for Tuesday. High pressure is forecast to gradually lose its influence later in the week, though maximum temperatures will still remain high and in the low 30°Cs for some mid-week and high 20°Cs late this week.”

Meanwhile, Brits have been making the most of the sunny weather as thousands flocked to the coast to soak up the sunny weather.

Visitors enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach, on May 25, 2026 in Bournemouth, England Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Of course it wouldn't be a UK heatwave without us Brits moaning about on social media, here are some of the best reactions:

One person said, "Day 1 of heatwave in the UK…..i can’t do this."

"We finally reached that time of year where ppl from the UK complain about the heat, then ppl from hotter countries say we’re being dramatic then ppl who r visiting the uk admit that the heat is unbearable," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "The UK is a cold rainy climate and us hitting 34.8°C in spring should concern everyone but no keep laughing about how we can't handle heat."









"3 fans on in the house and it’s still not working against the UK heatwave," a third person reacted.





A fourth person asked, "Is anyone actually asleep in the UK right now?"









"How the UK heatwave got me feeling rn," a fifth person noted.









"Not even a pub garden would save me from this UK heat right now."













"if you’re not from the UK you won’t understand just how hot this is… this is the equivalent of being sent to the deepest depths of hell."





"British people when the weather goes above 25°C."

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