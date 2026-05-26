GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release official verdict 'revealed'

The verdict on GTA 6 trailer 3 rumoured to be releasing imminently has been 'revealed' by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed during a recent earnings call Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, with marketing starting in the summer and pre-orders are expected to start then too.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track trailers updates, gameplay leaks and release date clues online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog has all the latest breaking news, pre-order latest and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release official verdict 'revealed' Rockstar Games seems to have revealed the verdict on if GTA 6 trailer 3 will release today (Tuesday 26 May) and it's looking very unlikely. There's speculation that Rockstar may mark 26 May, the date GTA 6 was due to release before the latest delay to 19 November, by acknowledging this and releasing new material for the game. Someone understood to be an industry insider also claimed the trailer would release today along with "something" at the PlayStation State of Play on 2 June. Graczardi has previously said they're "head of the video games department" for a company in Poland and is "in charge of purchasing stock" which is why they "get things early". They've previously correctly leaked the 007 First Light Nintendo Switch 2 delay, the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and the boxed version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. On GTA Forums, Graczardi posted: "If you can give me a link where I can bet 1,000 euros that the third GTA 6 trailer will be out on Tuesday, I'll place the bet : )" However Rockstar has posted a trailer for Red Dead Online on bilibili this morning. Usually, Rockstar posts on this platform first before sharing the same post across other social media feeds later in the day. And if this continues to be the case, it looks like the studio will share Red Dead Online news as usual instead of anything GTA 6 trailer 3 related.

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