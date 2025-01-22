UK Trump impersonator to retire after president’s second term as business booms

A British Donald Trump impersonator will hang up his wig after the president’s second term after his busiest year on record set him up for retirement.

Mike Osman, a 65-year-old comedian who lives in Southampton, has said demand for his services as “Donald Trumped” increased by between 30 and 40% since Trump was re-elected.

“The day after he was elected, my phone did not stop and not only from people wanting to book me, but also messages from people I hadn’t seen for years saying, ‘congratulations, Mr President, well done Mr President’,” Mr Osman told the PA news agency.

“The job total has probably gone up 30% or 40% since he was elected.”

Mike Osman is a Donald Trump impersonator (John Moloney/PA)

“This will be my busiest year, no question.”

Mr Osman said he was not surprised by Trump’s re-election, and while he “does not get political” he is appreciative of the 45th US president providing him with the income to allow him to retire.

“I knew he’d win and he won in a huge way, taking all the swing states, and he’s got himself a mandate to do whatever he wants,” he said.

“He’s given me another four years of work and then I’m going to retire – that’s my plan.”

Mike Osman plans to go on tour as Trump in autumn (John Moloney)

Mr Osman said there has been a particular interest in personalised messages in recent months, which people can request from his website, and he has received multiple requests for jobs in the US – which he has yet to agree to.

Trump’s inauguration took place on Monday and, while Mr Osman did not attend any events celebrating this achievement, he watched it on TV to “soak it up”.

“I wanted to get even more Donaldified,” he added.

“It was an important day for America and an important day for the world, but it was a huge day for me to watch what the world was saying, to watch the reaction of the world and also to sit and watch him because I want people to believe that I am him.

Mike Osman wears a wig and lots of foundation to replicate Trump (John Moloney)

“You saw at the inauguration the confidence (Trump) had when he was talking to the crowd.

“He’s unstoppable and he knows that and I sort of have that same attitude when I work as Donald Trump.”

As Trump, Mr Osman has to ensure he replicates his alter-ego’s signature look to a tee – which has proved to be slightly tricky in recent weeks due to the President sporting a new hairdo.

“In the last two weeks, his hairstyle has changed dramatically,” he said.

When I'm Trump, I'm Trump - every mannerism, every look, every eye movement, the shape of his mouth, the fingers, the gestures Mike Osman

“Gone is that big peak of a cap and he’s now got a huge quiff on the left hand side and then it sweeps down to his right eye.

“We had (the wig) completely restyled and refreshed because you’ve got to look like him.”

Mr Osman completes his look with an off the peg M&S blue double breasted suit and plenty of foundation to match the president’s signature tangerine skin tones.

“I just slap on the matte foundation with a brush and then use a lighter colour around the eyes,” he added.

“Then I’ll use a bit of the Mac over the top of it to slightly darken it.”

Mr Osman said despite the increased popularity of his work meaning he is Trump more than ever, he’s still able to maintain his sense of self.

“When I’m Trump, I’m Trump – every mannerism, every look, every eye movement, the shape of his mouth, the fingers, the gestures,” he said.

“When I’m not Trump, I’m just Mike.”

While Trump will be busy running America over the next four years, Mr Osman is planning a tour as his alter ego this autumn.

“It’s the golden age of America and the golden age of comedy for Mike Osman as Trump,” he said.

“Watch this space for tour dates coming up.”