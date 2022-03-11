As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, journalists remain on the front lines reporting the facts of the war, dispelling misinformation, and fighting propaganda.

It goes without saying that reporting from a warzone is risky business, and journalists have been putting their lives on the line to ensure the world bears witness to the events in eastern Europe.

BBC News presenter Clive Myrie, who was reporting on the ground in Kyiv but has now headed back to London, last week said that reporters wish to remain on-scene to tell the story of the war accurately and fairly.

He summed it up when he said: “That is really important because there is so much crap out there that is misinformation, propaganda nonsense. What you’re trying to do… is you’re trying to be truthful to this story.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

To develop a well-rounded view of the conflict and to see what’s happening through the eyes of those who have boots on the ground, consider following the work of these journalists:

Bel Trew

The Independent’s International Correspondent Trew has been delivering the latest from Ukraine by publishing articles, social media posts, and videos.

The first episode of The Independent’s On The Ground is now available on YouTube, featuring interviews with refugees along the Polish border.

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground www.youtube.com



Kim Sengupta



The Independent’s Defence and Security Editor has been delivering updates on what’s happening on the ground in the war-torn country. His latest piece is an interview with a British soldier who has travelled to Ukraine. Also this week, he and his colleague Trew published a powerful piece on the airstrike that destroyed a Mariupol maternity hospital.

He has also reported from Irpin, a city just outside Kyiv that has become a target for Russian forces as they get closer to the capital.



Illia Ponomarenko



The Kyiv Independent Defence Reporter Ponomarenko has previously worked in the Donbas region, and has worked as an embedded reporter in Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with UN peacekeeping forces.

Follow him for videos, pictures, and live updates.



Matthew Chance



Chance, CNN’s senior international correspondent, has been in the headlines himself as he had to interrupt a broadcast to put on a flak jacket and crouched beside a grenade during a live shot.

He is currently in Kyiv.



Sarah Rainsford



The BBC’s Eastern Europe Correspondent was last year expelled from Moscow after two decades of reporting from Russia. Today, she is in Ukraine and regularly shares news updates and gives followers a glimpse into what it’s like on the frontline.



Nolan Peterson



Peterson is a senior editor for Coffee of Die Magazine and he has also written a book called Why Soldiers Miss War. The Afghanistan and Iraq veteran is now a journalist. He lives in Kyiv.

His latest article is a touching piece featuring interviews conducted in a Poltava hospital.



Lynsey Addario



Addario is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist who regularly updates her Twitter and Instagram feed.

Addario’s pictures from Ukraine have been widely circulated, and have appeared on the front page of the New York Times.



Terrell Jermaine Starr



Terrell Jermaine Starr has done live broadcasts for CNN and MSNBC and he has also been involved in helping Ukrainians reach Europe.

He is a senior reporter at The Root, and is a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He also regularly provides analysis on Eastern European and US politics on the In The Thick podcast and The Young Turks.



Christopher Miller



Miller is a BuzzFeed correspondent covering national security and extremism. He has spent 12 years in Ukraine and eastern Europe. Miller regularly posts updates on Twitter.



Dan Kitwood



A staff photographer for Getty Images, Kitwood’s powerful images have been published the world over. His pictures include a collection of Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to their loved ones, as well as scenes from the Polish border.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.



Dan Rivers



ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers is regularly posting updates from Ukraine.

Rivers recently worked with resident Anastasia Paraskevova to document a snippet of her life in Kharkiv.





Olga Tokariuk



Independent journalist Tokariuk is a disinformation researcher and Center for European Policy Analysis non-resident fellow.

Just this morning, Tokariuk posted an update on the young pregnant woman whose photograph was widely circulated after a Mariupol hospital was bombed.



Local media in Ukraine



A campaign that aims to save Ukraine’s media amid the ongoing war has raised almost £1 million.

A GoFundMe set up by Jakub Parusinski of the Kyiv Independent has raised £850,000, which will go towards helping journalists relocate and continue reporting from neighbouring countries.

Parusinski told The Guardian: “What we really need right now is for the world to have trusted, verified information from across the country, so that people in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus know exactly what is going on.

“However important foreign correspondents from overseas news organisations are, you need local media to tell the local story.”

For the latest on Ukraine, follow The Independent's live blog.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.