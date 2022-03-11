As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, journalists remain on the front lines reporting the facts of the war, dispelling misinformation, and fighting propaganda.
It goes without saying that reporting from a warzone is risky business, and journalists have been putting their lives on the line to ensure the world bears witness to the events in eastern Europe.
BBC News presenter Clive Myrie, who was reporting on the ground in Kyiv but has now headed back to London, last week said that reporters wish to remain on-scene to tell the story of the war accurately and fairly.
He summed it up when he said: “That is really important because there is so much crap out there that is misinformation, propaganda nonsense. What you’re trying to do… is you’re trying to be truthful to this story.”
To develop a well-rounded view of the conflict and to see what’s happening through the eyes of those who have boots on the ground, consider following the work of these journalists:
Bel Trew
The Independent’s International Correspondent Trew has been delivering the latest from Ukraine by publishing articles, social media posts, and videos.
Our latest video is from Zhytomyr the last major city before Kyiv. It\u2019s a gateway to the west & home to the legendary 95th Air Assault Brigade. It keeps being pounded. A school, a hospital complex & several homes have been hit or destroyed. Article here https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-zhytomyr-shelling-russia-war-b2029986.html\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/bWaxl6k6gq— Bel Trew (@Bel Trew) 1646813477
The first episode of The Independent’s On The Ground is now available on YouTube, featuring interviews with refugees along the Polish border.
Kim Sengupta
The Independent’s Defence and Security Editor has been delivering updates on what’s happening on the ground in the war-torn country. His latest piece is an interview with a British soldier who has travelled to Ukraine. Also this week, he and his colleague Trew published a powerful piece on the airstrike that destroyed a Mariupol maternity hospital.
He has also reported from Irpin, a city just outside Kyiv that has become a target for Russian forces as they get closer to the capital.
I went into Irpin through back routes at the weekend, the situation was violent, confused and neither side was in control of the city, interesting to see how this'll impact on Russia's supposed assault on Kyiv.\n\nTrapped: The battle to escape Putin\u2019s wrathhttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/kyiv-escape-irpin-russia-ukraine-war-b2029736.html\u00a0\u2026— k.sengupta@independent.co.uk (@k.sengupta@independent.co.uk) 1646647055
Illia Ponomarenko
The Kyiv Independent Defence Reporter Ponomarenko has previously worked in the Donbas region, and has worked as an embedded reporter in Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with UN peacekeeping forces.
Follow him for videos, pictures, and live updates.
Just try and realize this.\nRussia today dropped a 1000-kilogram airbomb in downtown Mariupol.\nIn a location between a hospital and birthing center.\nJust because it can.pic.twitter.com/iH4NgvfwXF— Illia Ponomarenko \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Illia Ponomarenko \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1646848437
Matthew Chance
Chance, CNN’s senior international correspondent, has been in the headlines himself as he had to interrupt a broadcast to put on a flak jacket and crouched beside a grenade during a live shot.
He is currently in Kyiv.
With #ukraine troops on frontline near Russian forces #ukrainerussiawarpic.twitter.com/CiGKvJ4qo1— Matthew Chance (@Matthew Chance) 1646473068
Sarah Rainsford
The BBC’s Eastern Europe Correspondent was last year expelled from Moscow after two decades of reporting from Russia. Today, she is in Ukraine and regularly shares news updates and gives followers a glimpse into what it’s like on the frontline.
Another air raid siren in #Poltava. With me heading for the bunker - families who\u2019ve just escaped cities like Sumy after two weeks under Russian shelling and bombardment: exhausted parents trying to keep children calm; hotel staff smiling - apologising— Sarah Rainsford (@Sarah Rainsford) 1646904056
A Dnipro policeman, AK slung round his chest, just gave me these for women\u2019s day. Ukrainians are clinging to fragments of normal life where they can, even nowpic.twitter.com/D7iPfYQkJv— Sarah Rainsford (@Sarah Rainsford) 1646729163
Nolan Peterson
Peterson is a senior editor for Coffee of Die Magazine and he has also written a book called Why Soldiers Miss War. The Afghanistan and Iraq veteran is now a journalist. He lives in Kyiv.
His latest article is a touching piece featuring interviews conducted in a Poltava hospital.
My latest dispatch from Ukraine:\n\n\u201cA hospital alone shows what war is.\u201dhttps://coffeeordie.com/ukraine-hospital/\u00a0\u2026— Nolan Peterson (@Nolan Peterson) 1646863711
Lynsey Addario
Addario is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist who regularly updates her Twitter and Instagram feed.
Addario’s pictures from Ukraine have been widely circulated, and have appeared on the front page of the New York Times.
Terrell Jermaine Starr
Terrell Jermaine Starr has done live broadcasts for CNN and MSNBC and he has also been involved in helping Ukrainians reach Europe.
He is a senior reporter at The Root, and is a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He also regularly provides analysis on Eastern European and US politics on the In The Thick podcast and The Young Turks.
Please check out my latest interview with @ZerlinaMaxwell on what it's like to help refugees out of Ukraine.https://twitter.com/ZerlinaShow/status/1502079494701658117\u00a0\u2026— Terrell Jermaine Starr (@Terrell Jermaine Starr) 1646959183
Christopher Miller
Miller is a BuzzFeed correspondent covering national security and extremism. He has spent 12 years in Ukraine and eastern Europe. Miller regularly posts updates on Twitter.
It\u2019s not only people fleeing Russian bombs. It\u2019s pets, too. I\u2019ve met so many terrified animals in recent days. These ones all got out safely. Others haven\u2019t. And many have been abandoned.pic.twitter.com/baM20ibiyS— Christopher Miller (@Christopher Miller) 1646903847
Dan Kitwood
A staff photographer for Getty Images, Kitwood’s powerful images have been published the world over. His pictures include a collection of Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to their loved ones, as well as scenes from the Polish border.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Dan Rivers
ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers is regularly posting updates from Ukraine.
Update from the scene of attack in Dnipro #ukrainepic.twitter.com/zl6taQKbHV— Dan Rivers (@Dan Rivers) 1646986283
Rivers recently worked with resident Anastasia Paraskevova to document a snippet of her life in Kharkiv.
If you get a chance, please watch this. It is a portrait of life in a siege. Anasia tells the story of her time in Kharkiv with emotion and honesty which I think gives you a real sense of what war is actually like to live through.https://www.itv.com/news/2022-03-09/being-bombarded-is-easier-than-leaving-home-life-in-besieged-city-of-kharkiv\u00a0\u2026— Dan Rivers (@Dan Rivers) 1646855534
Olga Tokariuk
Independent journalist Tokariuk is a disinformation researcher and Center for European Policy Analysis non-resident fellow.
Just this morning, Tokariuk posted an update on the young pregnant woman whose photograph was widely circulated after a Mariupol hospital was bombed.
I received an update from a relative of Marianna - a pregnant girl from Mariupol's bombed hospital. They were able to reach her on the phone briefly. Last night at 10pm, Marianna gave birth to a baby girl! They are ok, but it's very cold in Mariupol and the bombing doesn't stoppic.twitter.com/PSLxI6I0zZ— Olga Tokariuk (@Olga Tokariuk) 1646985173
Local media in Ukraine
A campaign that aims to save Ukraine’s media amid the ongoing war has raised almost £1 million.
A GoFundMe set up by Jakub Parusinski of the Kyiv Independent has raised £850,000, which will go towards helping journalists relocate and continue reporting from neighbouring countries.
Parusinski told The Guardian: “What we really need right now is for the world to have trusted, verified information from across the country, so that people in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus know exactly what is going on.
“However important foreign correspondents from overseas news organisations are, you need local media to tell the local story.”
For the latest on Ukraine, follow The Independent's live blog.
