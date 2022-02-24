It’s a dark day in the history of Europe, after Vladimir Putin launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine last night.

Russian armoured vehicles travelled over the border force checkpoints on Thursday morning, while explosions were also reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and Kiev.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law on all territories of the state, while also urging people to stay at home where they can.

"No panic. We're strong. We're ready for anything. We'll defeat everyone, because we are Ukraine," he said in a video statement.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The likes of US president Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have joined other global powers in condemning Russia’s ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ attack.

Puting claimed he was helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine with the attack, while also warning other countries not to respond, saying: "If you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

11.09 - World reacts as Putin declares war

US president Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Mr Biden said. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stood with Ukraine and that Russia "must withdraw its military".

Boris Johnson said he was "appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine" and that Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".

See how the world reacted here.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.