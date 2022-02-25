Russia is continuing its invasion of Ukraine, with the conflict now into its second day.

Vladimir Putin has called the invasion a "special military operation" and claimed he was helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine.

It’s another dark day for European history, and it’s easy to feel helpless at times like this as shocking images and videos continue to emerge from Ukraine.

However, in a time where such importance is placed on narrative, there is one very small thing we can do.

As BBC News reporter Rich Preston tweeted, the way we pronounce the Ukrainian capital is hugely significant – and most of us have been saying it incorrectly.

He said: "Please…[pronounce] it the Ukrainian way... This is the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian culture" - @bbclysedoucet on #r4today this morning giving the best explanation as to why BBC pronounces the Ukrainian capital Kyiv (KEE-yiv), not the Russian Kiev (kee-ev).”

To recognise Ukrainian culture as best we can, then, it's "Kyiv" not "Kiev".

The reports coming out of Kyiv make for stark reading, after Russian armoured vehicles travelled over the border force checkpoints on Thursday morning, while explosions were also reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and Kiev.

Radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has 'exceeded control levels' after Russian troops took control of the area, Ukraine has said.

People have reported explosions, including in the capital Kyiv with the EU and US announcing economic sanctions on Russia.

Boris Johnson has said Britain will impose economic sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals, entities and subsidiaries – including oligarchs close to president Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister vowed to “hobble” the Russian economy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has cautioned against interference from other countries, warning them “if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

