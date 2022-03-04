The world woke up to the news on Friday that Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, had been seized by the Russian military forces.

The regional authority confirmed the news, following reports that the site was shelled during an overnight attack.

“Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units,” Reuters reported, quoting a local authority.

Terrifying initial reports indicated a fire had broken out on the site, but thankfully it was put out before further damage could be done.

In a statement on Facebook, Ukraine’s emergency services confirmed that “at 06:20 [04:20 GMT] the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster following the attack.

“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he said in a video message.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was one of the people to speak out on social media – and Russia firing on a nuclear power plant had other social media users, understandably, absolutely terrified.





































US president Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both spoke to the Ukrainian president after the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant.



The two leaders urged Russia to cease hostilities and “allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”

