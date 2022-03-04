The world woke up to the news on Friday that Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, had been seized by the Russian military forces.
The regional authority confirmed the news, following reports that the site was shelled during an overnight attack.
“Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units,” Reuters reported, quoting a local authority.
Terrifying initial reports indicated a fire had broken out on the site, but thankfully it was put out before further damage could be done.
In a statement on Facebook, Ukraine’s emergency services confirmed that “at 06:20 [04:20 GMT] the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster following the attack.
“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he said in a video message.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was one of the people to speak out on social media – and Russia firing on a nuclear power plant had other social media users, understandably, absolutely terrified.
Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!— Dmytro Kuleba (@Dmytro Kuleba) 1646354070
The Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a deliberate act of terror. It raises the invasion of Ukraine to a new level of monstrosity, as the obvious intention is to demonstrate that there is nothing Putin is unprepared to do.— George Monbiot (@George Monbiot) 1646374988
Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire!pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W— \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043b\u043e \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044f\u043a (@\u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043b\u043e \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044f\u043a) 1646357396
Putin\u2019s attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant, the largest NPP in Europe, shows his desire to leave Ukraine a wasteland. He can\u2019t hold or control Ukraine, so he wants to kill it. Putin must be killed to end this, and the wars he will start if he\u2019s allowed to survive this— Tom Joseph (@Tom Joseph) 1646355301
By attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Putin is not just endangering Ukrainians and other Europeans but also Russians. This plant is much closer to Russia than Poland. How can Russians continue to support the crazy, senseless war?— Michael McFaul (@Michael McFaul) 1646369166
You mean to tell me we survived a whole pandemic only for Putin to start shelling a fucking nuclear power plant \n #Zaporizhzhia— jake (@jake) 1646357289
why tf r the simpsons always predicting shit #Zaporizhzhiapic.twitter.com/3QHKqPn6ki— \u2745 (@\u2745) 1646359596
I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.\n\nRussia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.— Boris Johnson (@Boris Johnson) 1646363398
None of the reactors at Zaporizhzhia is likely to explode in the way Chernobyl did. \n\nBut Russians must move away from the plant.https://twitter.com/DmytroKuleba/status/1499543775240196099\u00a0\u2026— Cheryl Rofer (@Cheryl Rofer) 1646354392
Can someone explain to me how striking the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine is protecting Ukrainian people from nazism and white supremacy? Asking for me. #Ukraine #russia— Nathan Dimoff \u200f\ud83c\udff4 (@Nathan Dimoff \u200f\ud83c\udff4) 1646356060
US president Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both spoke to the Ukrainian president after the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant.
The two leaders urged Russia to cease hostilities and “allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”
