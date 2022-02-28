Before he was dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky was an actor and comedian.
Zelensky who was elected in 2019, has won widespread praise and many admirers for how he has handled the war so far, with many impressed with his poise and defiance, especially in his speeches but we maybe shouldn't have been surprised given his history in front of the camera.
The Ukraine president has appeared in everything from Dancing with the Stars to Paddington and as clips of these appearances have resurfaced on social media, people have delighted in seeing the many strings to his bow.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Here are five of his best moments.
Dancing with the Stars
In 2006, Zelensky won the first series of Ukraine's answer to Strictly Come Dancing: Dancing with the Stars.
Footage of the president busting moves resurfaced on Twitter in the last few days with people praising him for his fancy footwork.
so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imaginingpic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr— Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1645930887
Paddington
Everyone knows that Paddington is a near-perfect film. Who better to dub the beloved bear in the Ukrainian version of the film, then, than Zelensky?
When people cottoned on to the link, he received a lot of praise on social media.
Acting as the president on a TV show
Before he was a real politician, Zelensky starred in Servant of the People, a 2015 satire show about a teacher who became president after going viral on social media for slagging off the government.
Servant of the People\u00a0is a\u00a0Ukrainian\u00a0political satire\u00a0comedy television series created and produced by\u00a0Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who stars as Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, a high-school history teacher in his thirties who is unexpectedly elected\u00a0President of Ukraine. #Zelenskyypic.twitter.com/haWQyplUJX— Flaco (@Flaco) 1645818706
In 2018, he then ran for president forming a party named after the popular show.
Life imitates art.
Playing a piano with his penis
While Zelensky was a comedian, he did a skit where he appeared to play a piano with his genitals. Here's a clip because a picture is worth a thousand words but a video is worth 10,000.
Zelensky piano video | Watch ukrainian President volodymyr Zelensky playing pianowww.youtube.com
Now we've seen everything...
All singing, all dancing
Or maybe we haven't. Here he is again, singing and dancing in leather trousers and heels, as you do.
Putin is getting humiliated by a man who did a Beyonc\u00e9-style dance in leather pants and heels.\nLegend.pic.twitter.com/AgXfjUDQHo— Troy Dougall (@Troy Dougall) 1645937174
What a guy.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.