Before he was dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky was an actor and comedian.

Zelensky who was elected in 2019, has won widespread praise and many admirers for how he has handled the war so far, with many impressed with his poise and defiance, especially in his speeches but we maybe shouldn't have been surprised given his history in front of the camera.

The Ukraine president has appeared in everything from Dancing with the Stars to Paddington and as clips of these appearances have resurfaced on social media, people have delighted in seeing the many strings to his bow.

Here are five of his best moments.

Dancing with the Stars

In 2006, Zelensky won the first series of Ukraine's answer to Strictly Come Dancing: Dancing with the Stars.

Footage of the president busting moves resurfaced on Twitter in the last few days with people praising him for his fancy footwork.

Paddington

Everyone knows that Paddington is a near-perfect film. Who better to dub the beloved bear in the Ukrainian version of the film, then, than Zelensky?

When people cottoned on to the link, he received a lot of praise on social media.





Acting as the president on a TV show

Before he was a real politician, Zelensky starred in Servant of the People, a 2015 satire show about a teacher who became president after going viral on social media for slagging off the government.







In 2018, he then ran for president forming a party named after the popular show.

Life imitates art.





Playing a piano with his penis

While Zelensky was a comedian, he did a skit where he appeared to play a piano with his genitals. Here's a clip because a picture is worth a thousand words but a video is worth 10,000.







Zelensky piano video | Watch ukrainian President volodymyr Zelensky playing piano www.youtube.com

Now we've seen everything...





All singing, all dancing

Or maybe we haven't. Here he is again, singing and dancing in leather trousers and heels, as you do.



What a guy.

