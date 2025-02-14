People are ditching Valentine's Day plans for Bridget Jones instead

It might be Valentine's Day, but many are ditching plans to watch the hotly anticipated Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Nearly 25 years have passed since Renée Zellweger's unforgettable portrayal of Bridget Jones first captivated audiences. In this final instalment, we find Bridget navigating the complex emotions of grief, determined to embrace life once again and live it to the fullest.

The latest film sees the return of Zellweger and Emma Thompson, along with Hugh Grant returning from the first two films. New faces include Leo Woodall as the "Boy" who steals Bridget's heart, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays a teacher at her children’s school.

It didn't take long for fans to express their excitement on social media, with one writing: "Happy Valentine’s Day! As a hopeless romantic, I love today, even if I have no one to celebrate, so instead of doing a self-care day, I bought a new book, taking myself to a double bill at the cinema to watch Captain America New World Order & Bridget Jones About A Boy back to back"

Another wrote: "What a lovely way to spend Valentine's. A lovely meal and Bridget Jones – I waited so long for this. I’m sure it won’t disappoint!"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: I don't know if watching the latest Bridget Jones film on Valentine's Day is the right idea bc it was sad, but then it was so, so lovely too."

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Many more have openly cancelled their Valentine's Day plans in favour of a cosy date with the new Bridget Jones film.









You might also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.