Man left with serious burns after vape explodes in his pocket

A man suffered third-degree burns after a vape exploded in his pocket.

According to 9News, the Australia-based man, who wished to remain anonymous, might spend years recovering after the cigarette substitute caught fire and injured him.

"The vape equipment basically exploded and he sustained the burns to seven per cent total body, surface area of his body," AMA President Dr Mark Duncan-Smith, as per the outlet.

"He required operations, he required two weeks in hospital and he described it certainly as an experience he would not recommend to any other.

Vaping is being specifically targeted towards our children and they need to be protected by us as a society and by a government by ensuring that the maximum fines are applied to people that sell these illegally."

It comes as illegal vapes were found to have dangerous levels of chemicals in them in England.

After the accident, the man issued a warning to vape users to The West Australian.

“Although the burns team were fantastic, burns is a horrific and terrifying experience,” he said.

“To all the kids out there, look at what happened to me; respect yourself, respect your life.

“100 per cent don’t start vaping in the first place — it was the worst thing I ever did.”

