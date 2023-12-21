Virginia Giuffre claims 170 will be exposed on Jeffrey Epstein's 'naughty list'

Virginia Giuffre has suggested that there will be "a lot of nervous people" over the coming weeks due to a document, containing 170 names associated with Jeffrey Epstein, being released to the public.

On Monday (December 18), Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska ordered that the documents from Giuffree’s 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell become available.

Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Prince Andrew aged 17, turned to X/Twitter to make the announcement.

Giuffre wrote: "Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!!

"There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This would t be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska."

The document is said to contain names of former employees and victims of Epstein, who were previously referred to using the aliases Jane and John Does.

The judge has set the date of 1 January 2024 for the pages to be released, giving those named less than two weeks to appeal to remain anonymous.

Several of the victims named can remain anonymous, as the document will reportedly "disclose sensitive information regarding an alleged minor victim of sexual abuse who has not spoken publicly and who has maintained his or her privacy".

Back in 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with offences including sex trafficking minors.

The disgraced financier was found dead inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York ahead of a pending trial for allegedly recruiting dozens of teenage girls to engage in sexual acts with him and his friends.

Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.