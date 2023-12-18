Volunteer recognised by PM for providing dinners for those alone over Christmas

A Co Londonderry woman who is organising her 39th Christmas dinner for those who are alone over the festive period has been recognised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Margaret Peacock, 76, from Coleraine, has received the daily Points of Light award.

Ms Peacock and her team of volunteers invite those from the area who are alone over Christmas to register their interest to join them for the day.

As well as funding the venture, Ms Peacock organises transport to the venue where guests are met by volunteers – and provides dinner and arranges entertainment.

She is also the director of Fibromyalgia Support Northern Ireland (FMSNI), a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing help and support to fibromyalgia sufferers and those who care for them.

The true spirit of Christmas for me is sharing love and goodwill Margaret Peacock

Ms Peacock said she was thrilled to receive the award.

She added: “I am involved in many ways, being active in my local community as well as the wider community in Northern Ireland, being able to help and assist others, and hopefully break any periods of loneliness that affects so many, as we know the negative effect of this.

“I try and urge everyone to make the time, to enquire from family, friends, neighbours about their day, as I am mindful the time you share with them could mean you are the only person who has made contact with them that day, or that week. You will rest better knowing you made a difference to someone’s day.

“This is why I make such a big issue about Christmas, bringing together people who would otherwise be on their own, quite possibly not even getting a proper meal. My guests tell me they look forward to attending months prior, and they reflect on the great day they had, long after December 25.

“The true spirit of Christmas for me is sharing love and goodwill.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Margaret Peacock embodied the true meaning of Christmas (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “After spending four decades ensuring those at risk of spending Christmas alone instead enjoy company and good food, Margaret truly embodies the real meaning of Christmas through her generosity and compassion.

“I congratulate her on this well-deserved award, and wish Margaret, her volunteers and those attending her Christmas dinner a wonderful festive celebration.”

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.