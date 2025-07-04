Why is the 4th of July celebrated – and what events are happening across the US?

Across the US, Americans are gearing up for a weekend of 4th of July celebrations, with barbecues, parades and fireworks on the cards. But beyond the festivities, the holiday marks a key moment in the country’s history — the day the United States declared independence from British rule.

What is the 4th of July, and why is it celebrated?

The 4th of July, also known as Independence Day, marks the anniversary of the United States declaring independence from British rule in 1776.

On this day, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, a document drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson, which asserted the American colonies’ right to self-governance.

Although the war for independence continued for several years, the 4th of July became a symbolic moment of national birth.

Today, it is celebrated as a patriotic holiday, honouring the founding principles of liberty, democracy, and unity.

What 4th of July events are happening across the US?

Houston





National Independence Day Parade – 11:45am to 2pm

– 11:45am to 2pm Operation Independence! Family Scavenger Hunt – 2pm to 7pm

– 2pm to 7pm Independence Day Junior Ranger – 2pm to 7pm

– 2pm to 7pm A Capitol Fourth Concert – 8pm to 9:30pm





California



New York

Jones Beach Fireworks Spectacular – 4pm





Florida

Bayfront Park’s 4th of July Celebration (Miami) – 4pm to 9pm

Winter Garden’s Party in the Park & Fireworks – 6pm to 10pm

Celebration’s Star Spangled Spectacular – 5pm to 10pm

