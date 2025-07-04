Why is the 4th of July celebrated – and what events are happening across the US?

Across the US, Americans are gearing up for a weekend of 4th of July celebrations, with barbecues, parades and fireworks on the cards. But beyond the festivities, the holiday marks a key moment in the country’s history — the day the United States declared independence from British rule.
What is the 4th of July, and why is it celebrated?
The 4th of July, also known as Independence Day, marks the anniversary of the United States declaring independence from British rule in 1776.
On this day, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, a document drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson, which asserted the American colonies’ right to self-governance.
Although the war for independence continued for several years, the 4th of July became a symbolic moment of national birth.
Today, it is celebrated as a patriotic holiday, honouring the founding principles of liberty, democracy, and unity.
iStock
What 4th of July events are happening across the US?
Houston
- Patriotic Harmony at Hermann Park – 8:30pm to 10pm
- Skylawn Celebration at POST Houston – 5pm to 10pm
- The Woodlands – 6pm to 10pm
Washington, DC
- National Independence Day Parade – 11:45am to 2pm
- Operation Independence! Family Scavenger Hunt – 2pm to 7pm
- Independence Day Junior Ranger – 2pm to 7pm
- A Capitol Fourth Concert – 8pm to 9:30pm
California
- Dodger Stadium – 6:10pm
- Universal Studios – All day
- Queen Mary (Long Beach) – 3pm to 10pm
- Marina del Rey Fireworks – 9pm
New York
Florida
You should also read...
- New 'language' discovered to be developing in the United States
- Man does 'most Florida thing ever' and turns iguana eggs into breakfast
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.