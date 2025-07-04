News
us

Why is the 4th of July celebrated – and what events are happening across the US?

Why is the 4th of July celebrated – and what events are happening across the US?play icon
4th of July weekend weather forecast
Fox - 5 Atlanta / VideoElephant

Across the US, Americans are gearing up for a weekend of 4th of July celebrations, with barbecues, parades and fireworks on the cards. But beyond the festivities, the holiday marks a key moment in the country’s history — the day the United States declared independence from British rule.

What is the 4th of July, and why is it celebrated?

The 4th of July, also known as Independence Day, marks the anniversary of the United States declaring independence from British rule in 1776.

On this day, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, a document drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson, which asserted the American colonies’ right to self-governance.

Although the war for independence continued for several years, the 4th of July became a symbolic moment of national birth.

Today, it is celebrated as a patriotic holiday, honouring the founding principles of liberty, democracy, and unity.

  iStock

What 4th of July events are happening across the US?

Houston


Washington, DC

     
  •  National Independence Day Parade – 11:45am to 2pm
    •  
  •  Operation Independence! Family Scavenger Hunt – 2pm to 7pm
    •  
  •  Independence Day Junior Ranger – 2pm to 7pm
    •  
  •  A Capitol Fourth Concert – 8pm to 9:30pm


California


New York

  • Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks – 9:25pm
    •  
  •  Irondequoit’s 4th of July Celebration – 9:30pm
    •  
  •  Walkway Over the Hudson’s July 4th Fireworks Spectacular – 6pm
    •  
  •  Jones Beach Fireworks Spectacular – 4pm


    • Florida

  • Bayfront Park’s 4th of July Celebration (Miami) – 4pm to 9pm
    •  
  •  Winter Garden’s Party in the Park & Fireworks – 6pm to 10pm
    •  
  •  Horsepower & Fireworks: Old Town’s Stars, Stripes & V8s Celebration – 6pm to 10pm
    •  
  •  Celebration’s Star Spangled Spectacular – 5pm to 10pm


    • You should also read...

    Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

    How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

    Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

    americaindependence day4th of julyeventsus
    The Conversation (0)