Man does 'most Florida thing ever' and turns iguana eggs into breakfast

An American man has done the “most Florida thing ever” after he made iguana eggs into his breakfast and the internet is stunned.

John Johnson is the owner and founder of Down Goes Iguana in Marco Island, Florida – a pest service that deals with the lizards that are native to Central and South America and have become invasive in South Florida .

The green iguanas can burrow into the ground and cause damage to landscaping and swimming pools, costing thousands of dollars for homeowners.

With the easy access that his job provides to their burrows, Johnson decided to go a little bit rogue and began harvesting iguana eggs to eat.

“I have the tools to help, and after I’m done, I might as well do something different,” Johnson told ABC 6 .

Speaking while standing over a grill, he said: “That’s where this was born.”

iStock

“They’re eggs. So I treat them like eggs,” Johnson explained.

Johnson cooks the iguana eggs up like you would a typical chicken egg, by whisking them with milk and adding salt, pepper and other spices like fajita seasoning and garlic. He then scrambles them and adds diced up ham, peppers and onions.

“It tastes like eggs because they are eggs. If I put this in front of you and didn’t tell you what it was, you’d have no clue,” he added.

It would seem egg prices aren’t a problem for him!

